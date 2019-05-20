Most Aberdeen councillors will pay £30 garden waste charge

The majority of Aberdeen councillors will be paying a controversial new £30 charge for garden waste collections.

The levy is expected to be introduced in a bid to claw back up to almost £1 million for Aberdeen City Council.

As reported in last week’s Evening Express, Liberal Democrat councillor Steve Delaney has vowed not to pay the charge, branding it a “retrograde step”.

The local authority has introduced the measure after it was faced with making cuts of £41.2m to its budget this year, with the administration arguing the collection charge would go some way towards avoiding cutting services to the most vulnerable.

Under the scheme, which is expected to be rolled out in late summer, households will be given tamper-proof stickers to show they are paying for garden waste to be uplifted.

The Evening Express has contacted every one of the 45 city councillors and asked them if they will be using the service.

Thirty-two said they would be happy to pay the charge.

Nine said they wouldn’t be needing the service due to not having a garden or using their own compost bin and two – Conservative councillors Claire Imrie and Brett Hunt – didn’t respond to our question.

Ian Yuill, Aberdeen Liberal Democrat leader, and Tom Mason said they were undecided about whether they were going to need the service.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Douglas Lumsden and Jenny Laing said they would be paying the charge.

Mr Lumsden said: “Local authorities are underfunded and councillors of all parties should be calling on the Scottish Government to treat the north-east fairly.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Highland, Perth and Kinross and Edinburgh councils are among those who have already adopted the scheme in a bid to save money.

Some councils, including Edinburgh, have an exemption for those receiving council tax reductions, which can include those on a low income or benefits.

Aberdeen City Council says no decision on potential exemptions has been made.

A Scottish Government spokesman previously said: “There have been no cuts to Aberdeen City Council’s budget. The council will receive £380.6m to fund local services in 2019-20, £20.2m more than in 2018-19.

“Local authorities are autonomous bodies and it is the responsibility of individual councils to manage their own budgets and to allocate the total financial resources available to them on the basis of local needs and priorities.”