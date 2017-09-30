Plans to extend Aberdeen mosque unveiled

Leaders of an Aberdeen mosque have tabled proposals to extend it.

Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre in Spital has applied to Aberdeen City Council for permission to build a two-storey extension to the rear of the building.

According to the application, submitted by the centre’s president, Dr Abdalla Mohamed, the site will continue to be used only as a mosque and place for people to meet.

The site currently has no designated parking spaces and that would stay the same if the local authority grants permission.

The centre occupies 466sq m of space and that would increase by 50 sq m if the work goes ahead.

Mike Mair, of Mike Mair Architectural Services, is the agent for the project.

He said: “The mosque needs more space and the aim of this application is to provide that space.”

At weekends, the centre hosts a tuition group called Al-Noor “The Light” School.

It was established in 1984 and, according to the centre’s website, provides “a good foundation of Islamic education for the children and is not in any way a profitable or commercial entity”.

A public consultation on the proposals is under way and council officers have written to 26 neighbours of the mosque to inform them of the plans.

The council is aiming to reach a decision by November 26.

Leaders of the centre have been considering the idea of building a new mosque for the last 16 years.

The mosque, planned for a site on Beach Esplanade near King Street, has been in the pipeline since 2001 but it has hit numerous obstacles and failed to gain planning permission.

Last year, the council restated its intention to press ahead and hand over the land for the project.