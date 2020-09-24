Morrisons is limiting toilet roll purchases as panic buying returns

Supermarket Morrisons has rolled out restrictions on key items following a surge in demand.

Toilet roll and disinfectant are among a “small number” of products which will be limited.

Shoppers across the country have reported some items are starting to run low in certain supermarkets following the announcement of new restrictions with scenes reminiscent of the start of the pandemic.

Morrisons, which has stores in Aberdeen, Peterhead, Banchory and Inverurie said while stocks are fine at the moment, they want to make sure these items remain available to customers.

A spokeswoman said: “We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant.

“Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Sainsbury’s said they currently have no restrictions on products.

It comes as Asda announced they would be introducing 1,000 new Covid-19 marshals to ensure customers wear masks correctly and follow Government guidelines.

The Asda Safety Marshals are to be stationed at the front of every store and in the aisles of larger stores.

If customers are not wearing masks in-store, they will be told they can buy a pack of disposable masks and pay for them as part of their shopping trip.