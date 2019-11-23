More trains to link north-east town to Aberdeen

Commuters travelling between Aberdeen and Inverurie will benefit from additional rail services from next month.

There will be dozens of extra trains taking passengers from the town, to Dyce and on to the city centre.

The changes will be introduced on the back of the completion of the dualling of the track between Inverurie and Aberdeen.

The new timetable will be introduced from December 15 and means dozens of extra trains stopping at Inverurie.

The upgrade and reinstatement of a second line allows more trains to run and means services don’t have to wait in Dyce to pass each other as previously happened when there was a single line. It is hoped the move will encourage more passengers to travel by rail.

Network Rail bosses hope the improvements will also improve the reliability of services.

Acting Nestrans director Rab Dickson has welcomed the service improvements and said it will lead to “great opportunities” for commuters getting on board. He said the increased trains calling at Inverurie will mean the number of halts there will increase by more than a third in time for the busy festive season.

Mr Dickson said: “We welcome the improvements to the rail line which offer great opportunities for improved services to, from and across Aberdeen, and the vastly increased number and frequency of journeys between Inverurie, Dyce and the city are very welcome.

“Trains stopping at Inverurie will increase by 69% and at Dyce by 58% – and also provide an hourly cross-rail service between Inverurie and Montrose. By making public transport more convenient it becomes easier for motorists to consider leaving the car at home and help reduce congestion on our roads, particularly over the busy Christmas period.”

Inverurie and district councillor Judy Whyte also welcomed the increase in services.

She said: “The news of more frequent trains particularly during peak travel times is very welcome as it will offer more choice for travel to and from Inverurie.

“It is progress towards improved public transport provision and, I hope, another step towards a more integrated transport network for the area.”