More trains cancelled as disruption to Aberdeen rail services continue

Aberdeen travellers are facing another day of delays with more trains to and from the city cancelled today.

ScotRail have confirmed the following services have been scrapped today:

7.39am – Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – cancelled due to train fault

3.38pm Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street – cancelled due to shortage of train crew

7.16pm Aberdeen to Edinburgh – cancelled due to shortage of train crew

7.39pm Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen – cancelled due to shortage of train crew

10.50pm Aberdeen to Inverurie – cancelled due to shortage of train crew, alternative transport is in place for this service

A number of other services on the line have also been delayed this morning.

The early morning service to Edinburgh and the train from Glasgow Queen Street were both late due to train faults, as was the train to Aberdeen from Montrose.

ScotRail have also said the 1.12pm and the 5.15pm trains, from Aberdeen to Edinburgh, will terminate at Dundee.

And the 4.27pm service from Edinburgh to Aberdeen will instead start at Dundee, missing Edinburgh, Haymarket, Cupar and Leuchars. This is due to a shortage of train crew.

Additionally a number of ScotRail services between Glasgow and Aberdeen have been cut from four carriages to three due to maintenance works.

Earlier this week ScotRail apologised for the issues, blaming industrial action and the late delivery of their upgraded trains.

We’re sorry to customers for the disruption to services in recent weeks. We know the impact this has on your day, and… Posted by ScotRail on Monday, 17 December 2018

