More train disruption for north-east commuters

Rail services to and from the north-east are set to face yet more disruption today.

ScotRail has announced that services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be forced down to three carriages instead of four on several services today.

The operator has reported six services on the line between the Granite City and the capital will be forced to drop a carriage due to a “train fault”.

Services at 9.29am, 4.37pm and 5.36pm from Edinburgh, and trains from Aberdeen at 1.12pm, 1.57pm and 8.09pm are all set to be affected.

The announcement states that there will not be any delays or cancellations to services.

ScotRail has been hit with severe criticism in recent months, due to a lack of train crew that has caused mounting delays and cancellations across the country.

The operator has blamed the disruption on training for a new timetable which was implemented in December, along with the late delivery of a new stock of trains.