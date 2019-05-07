More traffic chaos as Aberdeen roundabout works extended again

Drivers are to face more traffic chaos, with work on a busy Aberdeen roundabout set to continue for another week.

Gas distribution firm SGN is carrying out emergency repair work at the north end of King George VI Bridge – the junction between Great Southern Road and Riverside Drive.

The work, which began on April 27, was due to end tomorrow but SGN has now admitted the road will not be fully reopened until May 13 – two weeks later than planned.

A spokesman for the gas firm said the work has turned out to be “more complex” than it originally planned due to “specialist engineering work required”.

Drivers continued to faced major delays after the bridge was closed in both directions on Sunday – with the exception of bus services.

A spokesman for SGN said: “We’re continuing emergency repairs to our gas main at the King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen.

“Our work is taking place in the roundabout at the north end of the bridge, at its junction with Riverside Drive.

“Our remaining work is more complex than originally planned and we require specialist equipment to complete it.”

He said, due to specialist engineering work, the bridge was closed in both directions from Sunday

He added: “The east section of Riverside Drive will also be temporarily closed as will Great Southern Road southbound, between Murray Terrace and Riverside Drive.

“The west section of Riverside Drive will only be open for eastbound motorists.

“All going well, we now hope to complete our repairs, restore the road surface and fully reopen the bridge by May 13.”

SGN initially announced the completion was expected on April 31.

Bus services have also been affected by the work.

First Aberdeen’s 17, 17A, 18 and 18A services have been altered to avoid the area.

Buses will be using the Garthdee Bridge in both directions which has been agreed with the council.