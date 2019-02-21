More top TECA acts set to be announced

Music lovers across the north-east can soon expect more big names to be unveiled at Aberdeen’s new multi-million-pound concert venue.

And these new images show how The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) is taking shape as construction work enters its final phase ahead of a summer opening.

Speaking to the Evening Express, the venue’s managing director Nick Waight said a “great programme” of names is coming, but remained tight-lipped over which acts could be paying a visit to the Granite City.

It follows announcements that rocker Alice Cooper and comedian Jack Whitehall will perform at the venue later this year.

He said: “It’s a big thing to get an act to come and commit to a venue that’s actually not open yet and we’re really pleased.

“We’re thrilled with Alice Cooper and Jack Whitehall.

“There’s a lot of other stuff which we know is coming but hasn’t gone on sale yet, so we can’t announce it.

“I think in the next couple of months we will start to see some movement but it all depends on when the artist wants to announce the tour.

“We’re completely in their hands, we can’t do anything.

“Unfortunately if you announce acts before they’re announcing then they just pull them and we end up losing them. We have to be careful but there is a great programme coming.”

The new £333 million venue, which is being delivered by Aberdeen City Council and its development partner Henry Boot Developments and is being constructed by Robertson Group, will open this summer.

Bosses have revealed a number of public open events will be held before the venue’s first conference, Offshore Europe, which runs from September 3 to 6.

Mr Waight added: “The very big milestone which has to happen is Offshore Europe and all the plans are progressing for that.

“We’ll also be having an open day and inviting people from Aberdeen not just to have a look round, but also to ask for their help as we need to do things like flushing all the toilets at the same time to make sure everything is working.”

The 12,500-capacity main arena will host conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and is expected to attract major artists and events to the city.

The new facility will also boast 2,000 square metre multi-purpose halls, four multi-purpose conference rooms and nine meeting rooms.

There will also be a 170-person restaurant, 16 VIP boxes which can hold between 14 and 20 people, and a ‘showdeck’ on the site which is a lounge overlooking the main arena holding about 60 people.

Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said the newly announced acts are proof the city can attract big names.

He added: “We’re looking at attracting people from Dundee all the way up to Inverness to come to events in Aberdeen as opposed to maybe going to Glasgow instead.

“Alice Cooper, as the only Scottish date, is a great thing for the city.

“It shows that we’ve built the facility and we can attract big names here. I’m not really an Alice Cooper fan but I’m sure it will be sold out!”

Other names already confirmed for the venue include Elton John, who will play the venue on November 20 and 21, and comedian Russell Howard on September 20.

Jenny Laing, fellow co-leader at the local authority, said: “We couldn’t ask for a better facility. It’s going to compete on a national and international scale and it will not only attract business exhibitions and conferences but also the entertainment acts I think the people in the north-east have been crying out for.

“A couple have been announced already and I think SMG are doing a good job for us in the operation. I look forward to many more big names being mentioned.

“What we have got here is an internationally renowned operator, coupled with fabulous facilities that will be the envy of the UK and internationally as well.”