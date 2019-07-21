More time needed to for homes and hotel plans at historic north-east estate

The developer behind the major redevelopment of a former north-east seminary needs more time to complete the already delayed project.

JW Muir Group is behind the conversion of Blairs College and the estate, which would involve the building of nearly 300 homes, a golf course, a hotel and an equestrian centre.

The site was used to train Roman Catholic priests until it closed in the 1980s and it is still home to Blairs Museum and the A-listed New Chapel.

The company acquired the site with a view to giving it a new lease of life. The 540-acre plot is seven miles from Aberdeen along the B9077 South Deeside Road near the River Dee.

JW Muir’s planning application was approved in 2010, but the Fife-based group hopes one of the original conditions relating to time limits can be extended.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

As part of the process, the company was ordered to apply for planning permission for other related projects at the site.

It was stated this would allow work on the project, thought to be worth around £115 million, to be able to progress.

Documents submitted alongside a fresh application said one of the reasons for the delay of the project was the oil downturn in 2015.

The planning statement also said talks had been held with council planning officials who have backed the idea of extending the time frame.

The report said: “The justification for this was unforeseen delays to the implementation of development at Blairs due to a depressed north-east housing market as a result of the fall in the oil price in 2015, and priority being given to the building of houses at Blairs Hamlet, an enabling development for the footbridge across the River Dee at Blairs.

“It is also important that development at Blairs is not delayed unnecessarily any longer in order to ensure the conservation and future viability of the listed buildings at Blairs.”

The group of buildings making up Blairs College was founded in 1829 as a school for Catholic boys who had a vocation for the priesthood. It closed in 1986.