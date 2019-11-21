More tickets released for BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Aberdeen

Extra tickets have been released for the biggest awards in the sporting calendar, BBC Sports Personality of the Year, which is to be held for the first time in Aberdeen.

Presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan, the awards will take place at the city’s world-class new entertainment venue P&J Live on December 15.

A second batch of tickets will go on sale for SPOTY tomorrow at 9am. The first batch sold out in just five minutes.

This will only be the second time the awards have been held in Scotland after Glasgow’s SSE Hydro hosted it in 2014.

Broadcast live from the Granite City on BBC One and BBC One HD, the ceremony will celebrate a huge year of sport, attracting thousands to Aberdeen’s P&J Live – with even more people tuning in to watch the awards.

Tickets cost £45 and can be purchased here.

