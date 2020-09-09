More than half of north-east chronic pain patients waiting more than 18 weeks for treatment

More than 60% of chronic pain patients in the north-east are waiting more than 18 weeks to be treated.

New figures show more than three in five patients waiting to be seen at a pain clinic had to wait more than the recommended maximum period.

It means NHS Grampian places fourth-worst waiting times in Scotland, behind NHS Tayside, NHS Lothian and NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

Conservative MSP Tom Mason, who sits on the Holyrood cross-party group on chronic pain, said: “In Grampian, more than three in five chronic pain patients waited longer than the SNP’s own target.

“Even 18 weeks is too long for many people to wait, sometimes in excruciating pain.

“NHS Grampian staff are doing their best with what they have during the pandemic.

“But by the SNP Government’s own NRAC funding formula, this region has consistently been given an unfair deal.

“It’s time Grampian was given the resources to deal with this unpalatable situation.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We appreciate how difficult it has been for people who have had procedures or treatments postponed due to the pandemic, and for those with chronic pain whose quality of life is affected.

“During the pandemic, emergency and urgent care has been and is being provided, including treatment for pain as a result of emergency, acute presentations, infusion pumps for palliative care and treatment for complex regional pain syndrome.

“Health boards have also offered virtual or telephone consultations to help people with pain management. Nationally we have produced tailored advice and guidance to help people self-manage their condition and access local and online support services.

“During this time we are also continuing to improve services through our Modernising Patient Pathways Programme, which supports NHS Boards to ensure clinically safe but faster pathways to treatment, using new techniques and technology.

“We remain committed to resuming the full range of pain services as quickly as it safe to do so, and we will shortly publish a Covid-19 Recovery Framework for NHS Pain Management Services to continue to inform this activity.

“In our Programme for Government we also committed to working with local, regional and national stakeholders, including patient groups, to develop the current Scottish Service Model for Chronic Pain and to publish a new Framework for Chronic Pain Service Delivery in 2021. This will involve agreeing pain management pathways that are sustainable, improve health outcomes and minimise harmful variation.”