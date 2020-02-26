Show Links
More than half of north-east A&E patients were seen in Aberdeen

by Lauren Jack
26/02/2020, 4:59 pm
Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
Emergency departments at three north-east hospitals saw a total of 1,927 people last week, new figures have revealed.

Statistics from NHS Grampian have revealed how busy the A&E departments of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Dr Gray’s Hospital and the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) were from February 17 to February 23.

They were released as part of their What We Did Last Week initiative.

More than half of all north-east visitors attended ARI, where 1,115 people were seen. Around 87% of all attendees were assessed and discharged within four hours, a figure which is down from last week, where 90.6% were seen in that time.

At RACH, 293 children were seen and over 97% were assessed and moved on within four hours. For 19 of these patients, emergency operations were performed.

Only 519 people visited A&E at Dr Gray’s Hopsital in Elgin and 93.6% of all patients were seen and either admitted or discharged within four hours.

 

 

 

