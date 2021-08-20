News / Local More than half of A90 speeding offences from Stonehaven to Dundee recorded at Laurencekirk junction By Kieran Beattie 20/08/2021, 11:45 am Updated: 20/08/2021, 1:12 pm Andrew Bowie MP at the notorious Laurencekirk junction. Photography by Kath Flannery. More than half of all speeding offences caught by average speed cameras on the A90 between Stonehaven and Dundee in the last year took place at the notorious Laurencekirk junction. Between April 2020 and June 2021 there were 10,044 speeding offences recorded by the yellow camera system along the 51.5 mile stretch, according to data from Safety Cameras Scotland. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe