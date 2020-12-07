More than five dead in Covid-19 tragedy at north-east care home

More than five people in a single care home have died following an outbreak of Covid-19, the Evening Express can reveal.

Last week it emerged a total of 44 residents and staff at Inchmarlo House care home near Banchory had tested positive for the virus – a figure which later rose to 72.

Now it has emerged several of those who had contracted the disease passed away in what has been described as a “tragedy”.

The surge in deaths has left funeral directors in the area struggling to cope, with one reporting its morgue was at full capacity.

And undertakers are seeking clarity on how many additional cases they are allowed to accommodate, with the community braced for news of further deaths in the coming days.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said: “Having spoken to the local authorities today, it is now clear a tragedy has occurred.

“Many people in Banchory and the wider north-east will be devastated by the events of the last week.

“Behind this crisis will be grieving families.

“I know I will be one of many whose thoughts and prayers are with them.”

Last week NHS Grampian launched an investigation into the outbreak at the facility, which is part of the 100-acre Inchmarlo Retirement Village.

More to follow.