More than a third of north-east people uncomfortable talking about mental health

More than a third of people in Grampian do not feel comfortable talking openly about their mental health, according to new research.

In a bid to change this, See Me Scotland is calling for people to take action to end this stigma.

They are urging everyone in Aberdeen to start by getting involved in Time to Talk day on February 6.

Wendy Halliday, See Me interim director, said: “Too many people with mental health problems are made to feel isolated, worthless and ashamed. Conversations have the power to change lives, wherever they take place.

“See Me wants to make this year’s Time To Talk the biggest and best yet. Wherever you are on the day, have your conversation about mental health.”

A Censuswide survey of 207 people in Grampian found that 36% are not comfortable speaking about their own mental health.

To find out more information, visit seemescotland.org