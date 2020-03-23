More than a dozen suspected Covid-19 cases on Taqa North Sea platforms

North Sea operator Taqa has confirmed more than a dozen suspected cases of Covid-19 across two of its assets.

Taqa said that eight crew members are currently under self-isolation on its Cormorant Alpha and North Cormorant platforms.

It added that a further five workers have show “minor symptoms” and are nearing the end of their self-isolation period.

The eight crew members are due to be flown on shore tomorrow (March 24), Taqa said.

All affected crew members are currently being treated by medics.

