More than a dozen north-east schools expected to be over capacity by 2025

A number of schools across the north-east are expected to be over capacity by 2025, a new report has stated.

Aberdeenshire Council’s education and children’s services committee is to discuss a report updating councillors on the progress of the local authority’s learning estate when it meets next Thursday.

The most recent pupil census carried out last year has shown there are 20,971 primary school children, and 15,160 secondary pupils across the region.

There are 33 fewer primary pupils from the year before, and it is the third year that overall primary pupil numbers have fallen.

The report said this may be on the back of fewer houses being built across the region for families to move into.

It adds: “The impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and Brexit may also be a factor, with families being prompted to make big decisions about how and where they live.

“The forecasts currently indicate that by 2024 rolls will have increased to 21,193 primary pupils and 16,506 secondary pupils.

“The increase is around 350 fewer primary pupils and 450 fewer secondary pupils than predicted in the 2019 based forecasts.”

Many schools are expected to be over capacity by the next year, with some either meeting capacity, or nearly at capacity.

Meldrum Academy is anticipated to reach 110% of capacity, while Kemnay Academy, which is already 134% over capacity, could rise to 141%

Mearns Academy could reach 107%, Portlethen Academy 115% and Banchory Academy 102%.

Mintlaw Academy is also forecast to reach full capacity.

Dales Park is expected to reach 124% by 2025, although plans are currently in place for a potential merger of the school with Meethill and for both to move into the new Peterhead Community Campus.

Other primary schools included are Balmedie at 116%, Foveran, which is likely to reach 113%, Cultercullen at 105%, Echt at 136%, Lairhillock at 105%, Hillside at 106%, Towie at 101%, Tullynessle at 120%, Crathes at 121% and Kennethmont at 122%.

The report, which will be discussed by councillors at next week’s meeting, states: “In Formartine, currently only Meldrum Academy is operating at capacity. Reconfiguration work is planned for 2021 to increase capacity in the short term, while assessments continue regarding requirements for longer-term provision.

“By 2025, Balmedie School and Foveran School are forecast to be over capacity. Work continues on a South Formartine Assessment to ensure appropriate provision is delivered for schools in the Ellon to Blackdog corridor.

“Within Garioch, Kemnay Academy is currently the only school overcapacity. Some internal reconfiguration works carried out in the last year increased the capacity to 730 pupils.

“The academy has a working capacity of 980 when the non linked classrooms are taken into account.

“The provision of offering P7 pupils from Kinellar to attend either Kemnay Academy or Inverurie Academy continues for the 2021/22 session and may continue to be offered again in future years as a method of curtailing pupil numbers in the short term.”

It adds: “Mearns Academy is currently operating in excess of capacity, with the roll forecast to increase. Discussions have been underway with the school management team to identify appropriate options to reconfigure spaces as a short term solution.

“The building was designed with the ability to be extended to 940 pupils in the future. Portlethen Academy is predicted to exceed capacity in 2023, although this is currently impacted by a large number placing requests from outwith Aberdeenshire.

“The extension to Hillside School has been delivered, which has increased the capacity of the school to 509 pupils.

“Team teaching approaches and the use of general-purpose spaces as classrooms will continue until pupil numbers stabilise.

“Lairhillock School is forecast to exceed capacity by 2025, however as with Portlethen Academy, there are a number of placing requests from outwith Aberdeenshire.

“Pupil numbers will continue to be monitored, and placing requests will be considered in light of the overall capacity of the school.”