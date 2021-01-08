More than a dozen north-east residents have just won £1,000 in Postcode Lottery

North-east residents are celebrating after bagging a grand each in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Three residents of Binghill Crescent in Milltimber got their new year off to a flying start by pocketed the cash thanks to their postcode – AB13 0HU.

Their postcode was announced as a daily prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery on Friday.

Meanwhile, six people in Brimmond Crescent in Westhill also netted a grand each, as did four neighbours on Bridge Street in Portknockie in Moray.

Danyl Johnson, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, sent his well-wishes to the Aberdeen winners.

He said: “Congratulations to all the players winning in today’s daily prize! Great news to hear on a Friday, I hope you enjoy spending your winnings!”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities, meaning players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and beyond.

The draw was promoted on behalf of WaterAid which has received almost £16 million worth of funding. The charity works to make clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene normal for everyone, everywhere within a generation.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk