More than £9,000 available to north-east councils

More than £9,000 in grants could be handed out to north-east community councils.

The cash is available for the 15 bodies up and running in Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area.

Each of the possible grants range from £1,000 to £350.

Members of the Marr area committee will discuss the funding proposal when they meet on Tuesday.

A report to be considered is asking councillors to approve the allocations of the funds to community councils for the current financial year.

The document said: “The administration grant is intended to assist with the operating costs of community councils, and can be used in any way the community council determines, subject to compliance with their constitution and the scheme for the establishment of community councils.

“Community councils also receive an additional payment for data protection registration.”