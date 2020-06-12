More than 950 Aberdeen homes affected by power cut

Engineers are currently working to restore supply to Aberdeen homes hit by a power cut.

According to the SSEN 959 properties in the AB24 area, near Tillydrone, lost power shortly before 9am.

They were made aware of the fault and have been able to restore power to customers in phases.

An SSEN spokeswoman confirmed 10 customers are still to be restored.

All customers are expected to be restored by 1pm.

The fault has been caused by damage to the network and is being investigated.

She added said: “We would like to apologise to our customers who have been affected this morning’s power cut.

“Our engineers are working hard to restore power as safely and quickly as possible.”