More than 900 people in the north-east could benefit from NHS Grampian’s video appointment service

More than 900 people in the north-east could benefit from a state-of-the-art video appointment service run by NHS Grampian.

Called NHS Near Me, it is a secure video service which allows people to see and speak to clinicians in the comfort of their own home.

In total, more than 900 people are estimated to be currently waiting to have hearing aids fitted, which could be done over the online appointment, improving their quality of life.

The system was already in use prior to the coronavirus pandemic, however can now also help clinical teams to support patients safely.

Mark Mitchell, head of audiology services for NHS Grampian, said: “A video appointment will enable staff to assess patients without requiring them to travel to hospital. We will not be able to perform hearing tests during the consultation, but it does allow for history taking and planning of future care.

“In addition to carrying out initial assessments, we are now able to offer the option of a virtual hearing aid fitting. The hearing aids would be posted directly with detailed supporting information and a video consultation would follow soon after to discuss all aspects of hearing aid use and maintenance.”

Patients can interact with NHS staff via a secure appointment service, allowing people to see and speak to the clinician from the comfort of their own home.

It can be accessed on any internet-enabled device, including laptops, PCs, mobile phones or tablets.

Mark added: “Right now, we know there are people in Grampian who would see a dramatic improvement in their hearing, and their overall quality of life, once fitted with hearing aids. Video appointments are simple and safe and we would really encourage those patients on the waiting list to get in touch to request a Near Me appointment.

“While our patients do tend to be older, we don’t think this will be any bar to them using NHS Near Me. Indeed, there will be many individuals out there who are very comfortable with this type of interaction, or who could access Near Me with support from their family. Anyone who is unsure or has questions about the technology should check out the dedicated NHS Grampian Near Me website.”

Those on the audiology waiting list who would be interested in using the NHS Near Me service should contact the department at audiologydepartment1@nhs.net or by phone on 01224 556200.

There is also a separate paediatric service at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital which is also available for NHS Near Me consultation, it can be contacted on 01224 550188.

