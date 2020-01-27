More than 900 north-east homes affected by power cut

Hundreds of homes were left without power following an outage in the north-east this morning.

Engineers were called to Inverurie shortly after 9am following the power cut, which affected 931 households in 51 postcodes in the town.

A spokeswoman for supplier SSE confirmed power was off for more than an hour before being restored after 10am.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

She said: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was alerted to a power cut in Inverurie at 9:07 this morning.

“Engineers attended to the cable fault causing the outage and had power to all 931 customers affected by the fault restored by 10:17am.

“SSEN apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused and thanks customers for their patience while they worked to safely restore power supplies.”