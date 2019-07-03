More than 90 patients delayed in discharge from north-east hospitals

More than 90 patients were delayed in their discharge from an NHS Grampian hospital in May.

The new figures, which cover all the health boards in Scotland, were released by ISD Scotland.

The 91 delayed discharges in May compares with 94 in April this year, 83 in March and 78 in February.

However, it is a decrease of the 114 bed days that were registered at the health board in August last year and NHS Grampian continues to have some of the lowest statistics in Scotland.

Delayed discharges refer to patients who are ready to leave hospital but are not able to due to necessary care, support or accommodation being unavailable.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “Delayed discharge is frustrating for the patient, their relatives and our clinical teams.

“It must be stressed there is no ‘quick fix’ for this issue.”