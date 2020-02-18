More than 90% of north-east A&E patients seen within four hours

More than 90% of emergency patients in north-east hospitals were seen, admitted or discharged within four hours in the last week.

Statistics from NHS Grampian’s “What We Did Last Week” initiative show that more than 1,500 people attended casualty departments from January 10 to January 26 at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

During the week at ARI, more than 1,000 people attended A&E with 90.6% seen or discharged within four hours of their visit — a figure which is up 2% from last week.

The Aberdeen hospital was the busiest of the three hospitals with almost 400 operations performed through the week, 97 of which were emergencies.

And despite seeing 8,371 outpatients, a further 451 people could have been seen had patients attended appointments.

At RACH, 284 people attended the emergency department with a total of 97.9% assessed and moved on within four hours. More than 20 emergency procedures were performed as a result.

Almost 900 patients were seen in the hospital’s outpatient department, but 4% of children were not brought to their scheduled appointments.

At Dr Gray’s, just 467 people were seen in the emergency department throughout the week with than 91% of patients admitted or discharged within just four hours.