More than 90% of all north-east Covid-19 deaths involved people aged over 65

New data has revealed the extent at which Covid-19 impacted on pensioners in the north-east.

Almost 92% of all deaths in the north-east were people aged over 65, with 125 women and 112 men dying after contracting the virus.

The latest statistics released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) also show the virus has affected men and women almost equally.

According to NRS, almost two thirds of all deaths in Aberdeen where coronavirus was listed on their death certificate were over 80. In total there have been 122 deaths in the city.

In total, 46 women and 34 men aged over 80 in the city died. The youngest people in the city to have lost their life due to Covid-19 were aged between 35 and 39.

More than 93% of all deaths in Aberdeen were people aged over 65.

In Aberdeenshire, 33 women and 32 men aged over 80 had coronavirus listed on their death certificates. There have been 117 deaths in the region – the youngest aged between 45 and 49.

More than 90% of all deaths in Aberdeenshire were pensioners.

In Moray, 11 people, six men and five women over 80 had the virus listed as a cause on their death certificate. The youngest person whose death was linked to Covid-19 in Moray was aged between 40 and 44.

According to the NRS, 85% of deaths in Moray connected to coronavirus were people aged over 65.

Of the 259 deaths in the north-east, 120 of these have been residents of a care home.