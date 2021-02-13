GOOD JAB! More than 90% of 75-79s and half of 70-74s in the north-east have been vaccinated

More than 90% of those aged between 75 and 79 in the north-east have been vaccinated, as well as half of all 70 to 74-year-olds.

The vaccination progress in the country remains strong, with NHS Grampian having carried out 106,476 vaccinations by Thursday afternoon – including both first and second doses.

A total of 102,250 individuals had received a vaccination by 4.30pm that day.

As of the same time, 91% of north-east residents aged between 75-79 have gotten their jab, while 49% of 70 to 74-year-olds had received theirs.

Last week, on 4th February a total of 74,329 vaccinations had been carried out – meaning that in the NHS Grampian area, there have been 32,147 vaccinations carried out in the space of a week.

Billed a huge success across the country, it comes as snowy weather conditions have been causing issues across the region.

Despite the bad weather, vaccination clinics have continued to run, with mass vaccination centres operating at the P&J Live site, as well as one running in Elgin.

The busiest day so far has been suggested to be Monday, February 8, where 7,383 vaccinations were given out.

Information seen by the Evening Express stated: “As you can imagine this week has been rather challenging due to the weather conditions. All of our clinics continued to run and any resident who could not make their appointment will be offered another one in the next few weeks.

“Those in the Clinically Extremely Vulnerable cohort should have received, or be about to receive, their letters of appointment. We would like to emphasise that we expect the vast majority of these people to attend a clinic, they can get assistance with travel by contacting THInC. Appointment letters have also now gone out to the over 65 age group.

“The response from residents to come forward for vaccination has been fantastic but it is appreciated that people remain anxious to be assured that they will be vaccinated.”

Letters are being sent out to those who are eligible for a vaccination in advance of their appointment, and are sent from the national programme.

They detail times, dates and locations of the appointment, and are sent out according to the JCVI priority list.

Appointments can also be changed online or via telephone.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian saw a drop of 25 in newly-reported coronavirus cases yesterday.

The latest figures from the Scottish Government show a further 20 people have tested positive for Covid in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, there were 45 new cases reported to NHS Grampian.

Currently, there are 55 people in hospital, 10 of whom are being treated in the intensive care unit.

Four more people have died however, bringing the overall death toll in the region to 422.

Across Scotland, 1,472 people who recently tested positive for Covid-19 are in hospital, and 115 of them are in intensive care.

A total of 830 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

There were 19,184 new tests for the virus carried out that reported results – 5.2% of these were positive.

A further 67 deaths of people with Covid have been registered.

New quarantine rules in Scotland mean that from Monday, travellers from any country will be forced to self-isolate in a hotel for 10 days on arrival.

Health secretary Jeane Freeman said The Scottish Government must give “serious thought” to border controls to stop travellers entering Scotland by landing elsewhere in the UK.

In England, only travellers arriving from so-called “red list” countries will need to quarantine, which means someone flying in from elsewhere could land in England and then cross the border into Scotland themselves without the need to self-isolate – and avoiding the £1,750 hotel accommodation fee that goes with it.

Discussions between the two governments are ongoing, but health secretary Jeane Freeman said Scotland may need to look at other options to prevent Covid-19 from being imported into the country.