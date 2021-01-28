More than 90 Covid cases recorded in the north-east as Scotland’s total increases by 1,201

More than 90 Covid cases have been registered in the north-east over the past 24 hours.

Scotland’s total increased by 1,201, with 94 cases recorded in the Grampian area.

Five Covid deaths were also registered, three in Aberdeenshire and two in Aberdeen.

The death toll in Scotland increased by 82, meaning the total number is now 5,970.

NHS Grampian’s total number of cases now sits at 12,261.

The test positivity rate in Scotland was 5.6%.

Across Scotland, there are 142 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid and 1,983 currently in hospital with the disease.

The number of patients in hospital has decreased by 33 over the last 24 hours.

Vaccines

The Scottish Government was unable to give an update on vaccine figures due to an IT issue overnight.

All vaccinations carried out yesterday will be captured in the update that will be reported tomorrow morning.

No data has been lost.

Wednesday’s figures showed that 462,092 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 6,596 have received their second dose.

Since the start of the outbreak in March, 1,552,236 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people, 176,533 have tested positive and 1,375,703 were confirmed negative.

1,552,236 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 1,201 to 176,533 Sadly 82 more patients who tested positive have died (5,970 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/hCT8XBBnT9 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) January 28, 2021

The latest figures released by the National Records of Scotland showed that 44 deaths linked to the virus were reported in NHS Grampian’s area last week.