More than 80,000 north-east workers on Government coronavirus support schemes

More than 80,000 people in the north-east have been placed on the UK Government’s employment support schemes, new figures have revealed.

Across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, a total of 82,200 workers have been furloughed or been given assistance by the Self Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) since March.

A total of 69,100 of those were furloughed as part of the job retention scheme.

Nearly 30,000 of those were in Aberdeenshire, with more than 27,000 in Aberdeen City, according to statistics released by HMRC this morning.

Moray had nearly 12,000 people supported.

The remaining 13,100 were self-employed people who accessed assistance.

Scotland Office minister David Duguid – the MP for Banff and Buchan – said: “UK Government direct coronavirus support to people and business in the north-east of Scotland has meant that nearly 70,000 jobs have been saved. The north-east has also benefited from the UK-wide schemes which support individuals and businesses, including VAT deferral, company loans and Universal Credit.

“This support comes on top of an additional £3.8 billion in extra funding for the Scottish Government through the Barnett Formula.

“The UK Government is doing whatever it takes to get all parts of Scotland through the coronavirus pandemic and ensure our economy can get back on track as we recover.”

