More than £8,000 raised to gift north-east children new beds

A north-east charity is calling on people to help meet its fundraising target and give every underprivileged youngster a good night’s sleep.

AberNecessities supports struggling children and families by providing the bare essentials needed to care for children.

It works closely with a body of professionals across the NHS, education system and social work to support children living in poverty in the north-east.

The charity aims to raise enough funds to provide at least 50 beds for youngsters through its ‘No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams’ campaign, which was launched last month, and so far more than £8,000 of its £10,000 target has been raised.

Referrals from health care professionals are asking for bed and mattress donations for children sleeping on broken or no longer fit-for-purpose beds. Some are sharing with parents or siblings, or in some cases, simply sleeping on the floor.

Sainsbury’s Furniture Store will be providing the furniture at cost price and supplying a free delivery and set-up service for each one purchased.

This week marks the final days of the appeal, and AberNecessities is urging people to give generously to help the organisation meet its £10,000 target.

So far, the charity has raised £8,790 for youngsters in need and their families.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, co-founder of AberNecessities, said: “We have seen the most phenomenal response and generous support for our Sweet Dreams campaign, for which we’re incredibly grateful.

“We set ourselves an ambitious goal of £10,000 and I cannot put into words how happy we are to have nearly reached this target.

“This simply could not have happened without the selflessness and kindness of those who donated.

“Thanks to the people in this city we’ll be able to provide not only a new bed but a happy memory for a little person who has been experiencing hardship.”

“As a result of the appeal, we’ll be able to provide more than 50 beds complete with our ‘Snug as a Bug’ bundle which includes new pyjamas, slippers, a dressing gown, a bedtime story, hot water bottle and teddy bear.

“For every £160 over the target that is another bed bought for another child’s night of sweet dreams.”

In May, AberNecessities was awarded £6,692 from the Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust Aberdeen Covid-19 Hardship Fund.

The money enabled the charity to provide more local families with essentials to care for their babies and children throughout the pandemic.

Locals, businesses and supporters can donate directly to the AberNecessities ‘No Child Should Go Without Sweet Dreams’ appeal through the JustGiving page at https://bit.ly/3hyovjG