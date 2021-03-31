More than 800 Aberdeen taxi drivers access government support

More than 800 taxi drivers in Aberdeen have accessed a package of financial support to help them deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

There are almost 1,200 drivers eligible for the Taxi and Private Hire Driver Support Fund, which was set up by the Scottish Government earlier this year.

Figures released by Aberdeen City Council show that so far, 948 drivers have applied for support.

A total of 832 drivers have benefitted from the fund, with the remainder of the applications received currently being considered.

The package provides grants of £1,500 to drivers licensed for the period between 9 October 2020 to at least 31 January 2021.

Kevin Stewart, the SNP candidate for Aberdeen Central at May’s Scottish Parliament election, urged drivers who have not yet registered to sign up.

“It is so important that nobody misses out on the funding provided by the Scottish Government, which is being administered by Aberdeen City Council and I would encourage any taxi drivers who have not accessed the support to contact the local authority.

“These are incredibly difficult times for all industries and grants of £1,500 will go a long way in helping folk out while their customer numbers are down due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“I would encourage any driver who has not accessed the funds available, to do so – this fund has been made available to support you and you should access this vital support.”