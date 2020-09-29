More than 80% of UK oil workers consider leaving the industry, finds climate group report

More than 80% of UK oil and gas workers are considering leaving the industry, according to a new report from climate action groups.

Platform, Friends of the Earth Scotland and Greenpeace surveyed 1,383 offshore workers – 4.5% of the overall workforce – and found four in five (81%) would consider switching to another sector.

The findings echo a similar Scottish Renewables report from August, which surveyed just 100 workers.

Job security, low morale and fears their community becoming a “wasteland region” were among the main concerns cited, along with “barriers” to entry into renewables.

Read more here