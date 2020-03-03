More than 80% of people receiving Universal Credit in Aberdeen in rent arrears

More than 80% of people receiving Universal Credit in Aberdeen are in rent arrears, a new report has revealed.

Aberdeen City Council is currently owed almost £6 million in unpaid rent from more than 12,000 tenants.

Figures released by the local authority show that of around 21,000 tenants in total, an estimated 3,332 are in receipt of Universal Credit – around 16%.

And about 2,770 – 83% – of those accounts are currently in arrears.

The total amount owed by Universal Credit recipients is estimated to be nearly £2.5 million.

The report containing the figures was prepared for the city council’s operational delivery committee and the issue will be discussed at its meeting this week.

The report reads: “Implementation of Universal Credit is presenting several challenges for rent collection.

“The most significant challenge is that the default position for Universal Credit claimants is for any eligible housing costs to be paid directly to tenants and our experience is that many tenants on Universal Credit do not prioritise their rent payments and therefore incur rent arrears.

“We endeavour to provide a range of means to support all tenants having trouble paying their rent and have further enhanced our approach to respond to the challenges of Universal Credit.”

By comparison, 32% of people receiving housing benefit are in arrears, while around 65% of all other tenants owe the council a total of more than £3 million.

Councillor Steve Delaney – a member of the operational delivery committee – said many people found themselves in arrears because of the minimum five-week wait for their first Universal Credit payment.

He added: “It’s hardly surprising that 83% of council tenants in receipt of Universal Credit are in arrears.

“Universal Credit needs to be reformed, otherwise it will continue to put responsible hard-working families into an unavoidable cycle of debt and it will continue to deprive cash-strapped councils of much-needed rental income.”

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “These figures should be a stark reminder to all that Universal Credit is not fit for purpose and that the roll-out must be halted.

“The reality is that Universal Credit is putting untold pressure on those who most need support and the knock-on effect to the council is now clear to see.”

A spokesman for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “It’s misleading to attribute rent arrears directly to Universal Credit because many tenants join the benefit with existing arrears and an upward trend in arrears began before UC was introduced.”

He added: “We spend £95 billion a year on working-age benefits across the country and UC is supporting more than 2.7 million people. That support includes Alternative Payment Arrangements, which allows rent to be paid directly to the landlord if the tenant is likely to have difficulty in managing their payments.”