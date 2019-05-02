More than 80% of Evening Express readers say they won’t pay £30 Aberdeen bin charge

More than 80% of people would chose not to pay a new £30 brown bin charge, an Evening Express poll has revealed.

Aberdeen households are to be given tamper-proof stickers to show they are paying for garden waste to be uplifted under controversial new plans, expected to be rolled out in late summer.

An Evening Express online poll, which ran yesterday, attracted almost 2,000 responses at time of publishing, with 81.17% saying they would choose not to pay the unpopular fee.

The move, which would still see free food waste collections, is expected to generate between £792,000 and £990,000 for council coffers, based on a 40% to 50% participation rate.

Among the policy’s critics is Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill, who branded the charge a “short-sighted cash grab”, adding it is “unpopular because it’s unjustifiable”.

He said: “It has been one of the council’s priorities and the Scottish Government’s and you’re not going to do that by putting a garden tax on people.

“The Liberal Democrat view is the cost of collecting garden waste should be met by the general income of the council tax.

“It will reduce recycling levels and we will end up with more garden waste in black bins and being incinerated and we think this is a big mistake.”

A briefing note on the proposals, shared with the Evening Express, has revealed the move is expected to lead to an “increased workload” on collection crews who will have to check bins for stickers and also check the contents of bins with no stickers to ensure they only contain food waste.

It adds that the council plans to “provide extra resource” when the scheme starts to combat this.

And it acknowledges that, while there is not expected to be any significant environmental impact, it “is possible” that a decrease in garden waste participation could result in a lower recycling rate.

It also claims that should neighbours share a brown bin and pay one garden tax, there is “no way” this could be policed.

The scheme will run for 12 months from the date of implementation on a rolling basis.

Responding to the criticism, Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of the city council, said: “Maybe we would not have had to introduce a fee for brown bin collections if Councillor Yuill joined the administration in writing to the Scottish Government requesting that £28 million was not cut from our agreed revenue grant.

“Instead of a brown bin charge, the Liberal budget proposed cutting funding to Fairer Aberdeen by over £500,000, hitting the most vulnerable, the poor, the disabled and the most disadvantaged communities right across our city.

“He also proposed giving Lads Club, Fersands Family Centre, Middlefield and Printfield Community projects massive cuts to their funding.

“I would challenge Councillor Yuill to visit these groups with me and explain to them why he favours a no charge for brown bins at the expense of supporting the valuable work carried out by our communities.”

The charge was passed as one of the measures aimed at reducing costs and increasing revenue for the council – to help bridge a funding gap of £41.2m.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Information shared by other local authorities has indicated that collection efficiency is likely to be impacted initially, with additional resources earmarked for a number of weeks to mitigate this.

“The potential for an increase in domestic garden waste being deposited at household waste and recycling centres has been factored into plans, with no significant environmental impacts identified and evidence that there will be limited impact on recycling rates.

“A potential increase in home composting and other minimisation activity by customers has also been taken into account when calculating anticipated sign-up rates.

“The council will continue to promote home composting as an option.”

Commenting on Aberdeen City Council’s budget settlement, the Scottish Government previously said: “We continue to ensure that our partners in local government receive a fair funding settlement, despite further cuts to the Scottish budget from the UK Government.

“We are delivering a funding package of £11.2 billion for local authorities this year that will help further support public services in Scotland.

“Aberdeen City Council will receive £380.6m to fund local services in 2019-20. Using their council tax powers they will also generate an additional £5.5m meaning a total of £386.1m. This represents an increase of £25.7m or 7.1%.”