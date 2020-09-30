More than 80 cases of Covid-19 confirmed at Aberdeen University

The number of positive cases at Aberdeen University has risen to 82, according to the incident management team.

The team, which is made up of various partners from NHS Grampian, Aberdeen University, Aberdeen City Council and Police Scotland, have confirmed 20 new cases since their previous update.

A spokesman for the incident management team said: “A multi-agency investigation is ongoing into 82 cases of Covid-19 identified within the Aberdeen University student population.

“This figure includes those living in various locations, including university halls of residence, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“The cases are currently not being treated as a single cluster. Investigations are ongoing and efforts are being made to identify any linkages between them.

“There is currently no evidence of spread to the wider community and, working with the university, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of any further transmission.”