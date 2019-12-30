More than 700 bags of rubbished picked up by Aberdeen bypass workers

More than 700 bags of litter have been picked up by workers on the AWPR in only seven months.

Aberdeen Roads Limited monitors the road as part of its 30-year maintenance contract with Transport Scotland and has the job of collecting all the rubbish thrown from passing cars.

Between May and November, when records started to be kept, 733 bags of litter were picked up by roadside workers.

The highest number of bags collected was in May, when a whopping 208 were cleared up.

Since then, the totals have mostly been steadily decreasing, with 68 amassed in September, and only 20 bags picked up last month.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An Aberdeen Roads Limited operations and maintenance spokesman said: “The number of bags of rubbish collected in the period from May-November 2019 is 733.

“One of ARL’s duties for delivering operation and maintenance services across the whole of the new trunk road is to carry out litter picking when required.

“This means workers have to collect litter by hand that has usually been dropped from passing vehicles.

“Not only does this have a detrimental effect on the environment and makes the local area messy and unsightly, the process of collecting this litter means our road workers are exposed to the hazards of working adjacent to high-speed roads.

“We kindly request that you please make a real difference to the safety and well-being of others by keeping your litter in your vehicle until it can be disposed of in a responsible manner.”

Paul Wallace, campaigns and social innovation officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “More than 50 tonnes of litter is thrown onto Scotland’s roadsides each month – it’s difficult, dangerous and expensive to clean up and ruins the view.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful has been campaigning for a change in the law to address littering from vehicles since 2016 and this week welcomed the Scottish Government’s commitment to bring forward tougher sanctions on drivers who allow litter to be thrown from their vehicles through the Circular Economy Bill.”