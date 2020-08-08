More than 640 contacts identified as number of Covid-19 cases linked to Aberdeen outbreak hits 110

More than 640 close contacts have now been identified as the number of confirmed cases linked to the Covid-19 outbreak in Aberdeen reached 110.

According to NHS Grampian, there are now 643 close contacts confirmed for all detected cases.

And today, an additional 39 new cases of coronavirus were detected across the north-east, however the NHS are unable to say how many of these are linked to the current outbreak.

Work is still ongoing to ensure all detected cases are interviewed, and close contacts identified.

The NHS has reassured the public that this process is happening “rapidly” and if a person is identified as a close contact they will be contacted by health protection and Test & Protect teams.

Susan Webb, Director of Public Health for NHS Grampian said: “There has been a substantial rise in the number of close contacts which is not entirely unexpected.

“We speak to detected cases more than once, as we know they will recall different details as they reflect on what they have been doing and where, and who they have met.

“We remain extremely grateful for the support and cooperation of each of them; the information they provide ensures our investigation can be as thorough as possible.

“If you have developed any of the recognised symptoms of Covid-19, please isolate at home and arrange a test. If you do not have any symptoms – and I cannot stress this enough – please do not arrange a test.

“As we have said from the beginning, a ‘not-detected’ result in someone without symptoms does not mean you will not go on to develop the virus. It does not mean you would not be required to self-isolate if you were identified as a close contact of a detected case.

“More broadly, I want to remind everyone in the north-east to stick with the government guidance.

“Use a face covering where required, wash your hands thoroughly and regularly with water & soap, practise physical distancing, and avoid crowded places. It is especially important that people in Aberdeen abide by the current, enhanced, restrictions.”