More than 600 north-east properties hit by power cut

More than 600 north-east homes were left without power today due to a fallen line.

The 611 homes in the AB53 postcode area of Turriff were affected by the issue at 7.39am.

Engineers from SSE were dispatched to the scene and 577 homes had power restored by 8.06am.

A total of 34 properties are still currently without power. It is expected to be restored by 12.30pm.

A SSE spokeswoman said that the damage was caused by a fallen power line.

She added: “Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks would like to thank those affected for their patience while our engineers worked to restore power and the safely repair the fallen power line.

“We are working to get the power back on as safely and as quickly as possible. We expect to have power restored to all customers by 12.30pm”

The cause of the fallen power line is currently being investigated.