More than 600 entries submitted for Aberdeen Artists Society virtual exhibition

More than 600 entries have been received from artists across the north-east for the first ever online exhibition of the Aberdeen Artists Society.

The society had been planning a return to Aberdeen Art Gallery for the first time since 2014 for its 2020 “Coming Home” exhibition, following the gallery’s reopening after an extensive refurbishment.

Plans had to be altered, however, following the gallery’s closure as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But the forward-thinking group instead decided to use technology to host the long-established society’s inaugural online exhibition.

Society president Dr Bruce Swanson said: “By continuing with an exhibition the society hopes to fulfil its aim of providing artists with an opportunity to show work to an audience in Aberdeen and beyond.

“I am delighted with the way the AAS team has embraced this move online and by the response from artists to our call for works which has been amazing.

“With 614 artworks to choose from our online exhibition will be a must-see event and I welcome everyone to see it on June 20 when the exhibition goes live.”

The society is an artist-led membership organisation, which aims to raise awareness of contemporary visual arts in Aberdeen and throughout Scotland. It provides a forum for visual artists and makers to exhibit and promote their work.

For many years the society held its exhibitions at Aberdeen Art Gallery, and for the past year the AAS has focused its energies on planning an exhibition to celebrate its reintroduction to the newly refurbished gallery.

The exhibition, entitled “Coming Home”, in recognition of the long joint history of the society and Aberdeen Art Gallery, was scheduled to be opened by Dr Joyce Cairns, President of the Royal Scottish Academy (RSA) on June 6.

Instead, the online exhibition will now open on June 20 with Joyce’s continued support.

To find out more, visit www.aberdeenartistssociety.co.uk

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day