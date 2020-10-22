More than 60 RGU students test positive for Covid-19 since start of term

More than 60 students from Robert Gordon University (RGU) have tested positive for Covid-19, NHS Grampian has said.

Since September 15, 63 cases have been identified within the university’s student population.

The figure includes those living in RGU halls, private student accommodation and private flats.

It is not believed that the transmission occurred on the university’s campus.

The incident management team, made up of the university, NHS Grampian, Scottish Government and accommodation provider representatives, said: “An ongoing multi-agency investigation has confirmed that there has been a total of 63 cases of Covid-19 identified within Robert Gordon University’s student population, since September 15.

“This figure includes those living in various locations – including university halls of residents, private flats and private halls elsewhere.

“Working with the university and private accommodation managers, various control measures have been implemented in an effort to curb the risk of transmission.

“The IMT does not believe transmission has occurred at RGU’s campus.”

Last week a probe into more than 200 cases at Aberdeen University was concluded, with authorities determining there was no wider community spread.

A total of 216 cases were detected in students, with the outbreak described as a series of clusters, many of which with no links to each other.

However, on Tuesday, the Aberdeen University Students’ Association (AUSA) revealed there had been a “tenfold increase” in the number of disciplinary investigations compared to the last academic year as a result of breaches of virus guidelines.

They also said a number of people are under investigation for failing to comply with self-isolation rules – putting other students and staff at risk of contracting the virus.

In a letter to all students, the committee of the students’ association said: “There is a significant and growing number of students not following the guidelines set by the Scottish Government.

“Worryingly, in just the past four weeks there has been a ten-fold increase in disciplinary investigations compared to the entire previous academic year.

“This number is also higher than in the past two years combined.

“More referrals for disciplinary investigations have occurred this week after reports of parties, in flats, halls and private accommodation, as well as other actions that breach the Covid guidelines.

“On top of that, a number of students have broken their own self-isolation, putting many others at risk while doing so.”