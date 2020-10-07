More than 550 patients treated at Aberdeen trauma centre in first two years

A north-east major trauma centre has celebrated its two-year anniversary this month.

The North of Scotland Trauma Centre (NoS) is based at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for adults and Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for paediatric care and deals with major trauma, including road traffic accidents, falls and assault.

There are five health boards part of the north network, including NHS Grampian, NHS Highland, NHS Orkney, NHS Shetland and NHS Western Isles, alongside the Scottish Ambulance Service and a number of other health and social care organisations.

The multi-million-pound facility was officially launched on October 1, 2018.

In its first year, it saw 275 patients treated to the most seriously injured patients across the north of Scotland. Of those, 101 major trauma patients were treated in Aberdeen.

During its second year, it also saw a further 275 patients.

James Anderson, lead clinician at the North of Scotland Trauma Centre (NoS), said: “This month by coincidence marks the two-year anniversary of the opening of the Major Trauma Centre in ARI and the going live of the Network in the north.

“We were closely followed by Dundee in the east, and Edinburgh and Glasgow will go live early next year.

“This is not how I expected to see two years be marked. A year ago, the network felt embryonic. In October 2019 we had a successful conference, with fantastic patient stories, and we had begun to see the tangible benefits of a service which took an overview of the whole person’s journey.

“What was, and remains impressive, is the willingness of a vast amount of people, irrespective of geography, or speciality, or part in the journey, to work together to improve trauma care.

“I had hoped to see that enthusiasm continue to improve things; “from roadside to rehabilitation”. However, the last year has seen Covid. The pressures have at times been extraordinary.

“The NoS Network has adapted and contributed and maintained the care to our patients and despite Covid, progress has continued. Helimed 79 (the new Charity Air Ambulance) joined EMRS North in April which has been of great benefit.

“Local improvement projects continued and recently we have restarted our education sessions, network and MTC governance meetings.”

Despite the coronavirus pandemic having a huge impact on healthcare across the country, it has allowed for a greater amount of involvement from across the region.

Mr Anderson added: “At a local level we have welcomed back many of our staff from redeployment. We have also welcomed back families into the hospital. The ability to engage with families on a personal level (as well as electronically) has been welcomed.

“We look forward to re-establishing a dedicated space for polytrauma in ARI and supporting developments in community rehabilitation as those services adapt. It is also worth remembering that traumatic injuries did not reduce during Covid restrictions.

“Therefore, what we are also doing is planning as to how the network can respond, to winter, and to further Covid spikes. The key to this is working with the broader plans of the NHS and health and social care while keeping to the core of what we do: focusing on the identification and the needs of the patient with major trauma.”