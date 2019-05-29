More than 540 patients fail to turn up for appointments at north-east hospitals

More than 540 patients failed to turn up for scheduled appointments at three north-east hospitals in the past week.

NHS Grampian has released figures for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for the week running from May 20 to 26.

During that period, a total of 441 patients, or 6%, did not show up for a scheduled appointment at ARI, whereas the number was 49 (6%) at RACH.

In Elgin, 52 people, or 4%, did not attend when they were expected to.

The figures, which are released on a weekly basis by the health board, also provide information on the number of operations carried out, how many people visited the outpatients department and the number who attended accident and emergency.

At ARI, 1,159 people went to A&E, 342 children visited RACH and 481 attended Dr Gray’s.