More than £50,000 of drugs and cash seized in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after cannabis resin worth almost £30,000 was seized from a property in Aberdeen.

The 31-year-old was charged in connection with the seizure in the Countesswells Park Avenue area of the city yesterday.

Along with £29,000 of cannabis resin, £24,000 in cash was also recovered.

Officers have confirmed the man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott Mackay said: “This is a significant recovery of illegal substances that were bound for our local communities.

“We continue to take action against those who target vulnerable people by disrupting their actions and seizing the proceeds of criminal activities.”

Anyone with information about the supply of illegal drugs should contact Police Scotland on 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.