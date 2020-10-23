More than 50,000 flu jabs carried out in north-east as new advice given on post-vaccination fever

More than 50,000 flu vaccines have been carried out across the north-east.

NHS Grampian has been carrying out its programme of flu jabs, with more than 52,000 vaccinations given to members of the public so far.

It has also shared advice given by the Chief Medical Officer.

Almost 44,000 of those have been given to those aged over 65.

A helpline has also been set up and is active to assist those who missed their appointments due to receiving letters too late to attend.

Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer has also issued updated guidance around the management of a post-vaccination fever following receiving the flu jab.

As one of the symptoms of Covid-19 is a fever, advice has been given that if someone develops a fever after being vaccinated, they are not expected to self-isolate if developing the fever within the first 48 hours, if it also clears up within two days.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: ” This is a relatively common, expected reaction, and self-isolation and testing for Covid-19 are not required unless covid is suspected based on other clinical criteria such as cough and/or loss of taste or smell.

“If fever starts beyond 48 hours post vaccination OR persists beyond 48 hours or an individual develops other Covid-19 related symptoms, then they should self-isolate and be recommended to have a test for Covid-19.

“Testing for Covid-19 may also be considered at any time following clinical assessment, or if there are other considerations such as being a close contact of a case or part of a cluster.