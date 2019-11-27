More than 5,000 north-east smokers register attempt to quit

There were more than 5,000 registered attempts to quit smoking in the north-east last year, according to NHS figures.

Statistics for 2018/19 showed there were 5,003 efforts by smokers in the NHS Grampian area to kick the habit with the target for the last financial year set at 919.

So far this year there have been 1,137 attempts by people living in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray to stop lighting up.

A spokesperson for NHS Grampian said: “The latest figures from ISD show that for the first quarter of 2019/20, more than 1,000 smokers in Grampian set a quit date to give up, and over 650 of these were from the most deprived communities.

“While these figures are down from the same period last year this is to be expected as smoking prevalence drops and many smokers turn to electronic cigarettes to help them quit rather than using NHS stop smoking services.”