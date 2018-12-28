More than 5,000 Aberdeen kids take part in swimming lessons

More than 5,000 children in Aberdeen are taking part in swimming lessons as part of a national programme.

A report on Scottish Swimming’s National Learn to Swim Framework found there was overwhelming approval from parents and managers delivering the lessons.

A total of 94% of parents surveyed said it was important for their child to learn to swim, and 70% said they had seen improvements in their children’s swimming skills.

The framework is aimed at youngsters from birth to 11 years old and teaches them how to swim as well as becoming better and more confident swimmers.

Jill Franks, director of performance and planning for Sport Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted with the findings of Scottish Swimming’s research.

“With two rivers and the North Sea on our doorstep, it is not surprising parents realise the importance of their child being able to swim.

“The high levels of customer satisfaction with their lessons is solely due to the dedicated team of swimming teachers who make lessons fun and enable children to learn important life skills which enable them to be safer in and around water.

“The ability to swim opens up wider opportunities for children to take part in other water-based activities.

“This is part of our mission of create opportunities, inspire people and change lives.”