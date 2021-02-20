More than 500 vaccinators employed across north-east

More than 500 vaccinators have been recruited across the north-east to help administer Covid-19 vaccines.

NHS Grampian said it is delighted with the response it received to a call for vaccinators.

The P&J Live is currently being used as a mass vaccinator with the ability to vaccinate thousands of people in a single day.

Scotland’s vaccination programme is expected to slow down over the next few weeks as vaccine manufacturer Pfizer had rephased the delivery of its vaccinations, resulting in less supply than originally expected.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier in the week that Scotland has now vaccinated more people than originally outlined for this time in its deployment plan.

Strong progress has been made in the programme, with a significant number of those aged between 65 and 69 now vaccinated.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We have been delighted with the response to our advert for Band 5 vaccinators with 207 WTE (537 staff) being appointed. A significant number of these staff are now trained and operational, with the remaining ready to be rostered within the next two weeks.

“Some staff who have offered to help have not yet been contacted or offered shifts and are feeling frustrated. We are sorry about this, but there have been so many offers of help we have not required everyone who wished to assist.

“Last week and the early part of this week have been full-on with 43,000 people being vaccinated. Due to a reduction in the availability of vaccine and the priority for Pfizer being second doses, our clinics will be quieter over the next few weeks, so the staffing requirement will reduce.”

The spokeswoman added: “Clearly, we must utilise our recruited Covid-19 vaccination staff first and this will allow staff who have been supporting us on a temporary basis to return to their clinical areas or get some well-deserved leave.

“Over the next few months as vaccine supply increases, we may need additional support for a period of time. Our first port of call will be the staff bank but if this is insufficient we will reach out to the wider system again and hope you will be able to support us.

“We would like to thank all our colleagues who have stepped up and supported us throughout the programme and over the last two weeks in particular.

“Your patience and flexibility are greatly appreciated and the professionalism with which you have taken up this challenge has made us incredibly proud. We know it is difficult and that there are frequent changes made at the last minute but as you know, we are working to incredibly short timescales and we are just a small part of a much larger picture.”