More than 500 patients fail to turn up for appointments at north-east hospitals

More than 500 patients failed to turn up for scheduled appointments at three north-east hospitals in the past week.

NHS Grampian has released figures for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for the week running from July 1 to 7.

During that period, 406 patients, or 6%, did not show up for a scheduled appointment at ARI, compared to 59 people (7%) at RACH.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In Elgin, 58 patients – 4% – did not attend when they were expected to.

The figures, released on a weekly basis by the health board, also provide information on the number of operations carried out, how many people visited and the numbers of patients turning up at the accident and emergency department.

At ARI, 1,222 went to A&E, 326 children visited RACH and 530 people attended Dr Gray’s Hospital.