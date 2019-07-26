More than 500 north-east patients fail to show up for hospital appointments in just one week

More than 500 patients failed to turn up for scheduled appointments at three north-east hospitals in the past week.

NHS Grampian has released figures for Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital (RACH) and Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for the week running from July 15 to 21.

During that period, 427 patients, or 6%, did not show up for a scheduled appointment at ARI, compared to 62 people (8%) at RACH.

In Elgin, 59 patients – 4% – did not attend when they were expected to.

The figures, released on a weekly basis by the health board, also provide information on the number of operations carried out, how many people visited and the numbers of patients turning up at the accident and emergency department.

At ARI, 1,209 went to A&E, compared to 277 children at RACH and 533 people who attended in Elgin.