More than 500 homes in north-east hit by power cut

More than 500 homes in the north-east lost power today.

In Aberdeen, 258 homes in 25 AB12 postcodes lost supply at around noon following a fault with the overhead line.

A SSE spokeswoman said: “We would like to apologise to our customers in Aberdeen whose supplies have been interrupted by today’s power cut.

“Our engineers are working to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible.

“We expect to have power restored to all customers in the AB12 postcode area by 5pm today”

And in AB51, around Tillyfourie, five postcode areas with 302 homes have been without electricity since 11am.

Engineers are working to restore supplies, estimating they will be back by around 3pm.

The SSE spokeswoman added: “We expect to have power restored to all customers in the AB51 postcode area by 3pm today.”