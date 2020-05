More than 500 jobs are at risk at Aberdeen-based energy services firm Bilfinger Salamis, which has started a redundancy consultation with its workforce.

In response to the “significant dual challenges” of Covid-19 and the oil price drop, the firm said it is “having to make difficult decisions about staffing levels”.

The Unite trade union said Bilfinger Salamis has indicated more than 500 people are being consulted on losing their jobs, with the process beginning this week.